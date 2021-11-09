GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €50.00 by Nord/LB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.19 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.77 ($51.49). 287,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.