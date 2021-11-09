Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €116.00 ($136.47) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EPA ENX traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €96.55 ($113.59). The company had a trading volume of 235,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.60.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.