Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,881. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

