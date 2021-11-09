DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $84,762.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

