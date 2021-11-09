Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,803. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

