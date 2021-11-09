Education Ecosystem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104,448.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $104,448.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

