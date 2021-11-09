Financial Analysis: Purple Innovation (PRPL) versus Its Peers

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 2.79% 35.36% 7.06% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.77% 9.65% 2.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Purple Innovation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 1 1 10 0 2.75 Purple Innovation Competitors 77 380 502 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 69.30%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Purple Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 213.00 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.87

Purple Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

