Critical Survey: Mace Security International (MACE) & Its Competitors

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mace Security International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 12.71 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 5.11

Mace Security International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s rivals have a beta of -142.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 239 954 1236 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Mace Security International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -286.85% -254.40% -12.91%

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

