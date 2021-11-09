Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.33 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 57,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.35 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

