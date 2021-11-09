WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 11,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 542,952 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 77.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

