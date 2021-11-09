Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 8.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.38. Approximately 10,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 420,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.