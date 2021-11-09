Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 8.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.38. Approximately 10,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 420,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
