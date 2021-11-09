Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.83

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 8990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.