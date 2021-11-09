HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.76 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

