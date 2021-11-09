The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 373,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The RealReal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in The RealReal by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

