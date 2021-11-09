Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,265 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 166,206 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.