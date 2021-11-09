Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 259,260 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

