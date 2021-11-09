Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 258,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.90 and had previously closed at $46.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

