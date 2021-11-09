Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

VEA stock remained flat at $$52.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $53.49.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.