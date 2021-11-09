Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 3,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

