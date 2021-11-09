Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.070 EPS.

NYSE:APTS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $742.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.