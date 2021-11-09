FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,725. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FS KKR Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

