FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
NYSE FSK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,725. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $23.44.
In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
