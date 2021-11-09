Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 288.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

