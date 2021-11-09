The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $693.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

