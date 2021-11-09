Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $163.73. 67,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,401,588. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

