Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

RUBY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

