Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 7,992 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.50. 41,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,450. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.46 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

