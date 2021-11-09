iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,395 shares.The stock last traded at $156.09 and had previously closed at $157.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
