iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,395 shares.The stock last traded at $156.09 and had previously closed at $157.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.