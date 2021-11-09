iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.69

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 72372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.