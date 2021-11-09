Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $246.98 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $246.98 million and $16.79 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00223993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,275,761,590 coins and its circulating supply is 8,410,350,017 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

