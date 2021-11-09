mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.37 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $158,415.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

