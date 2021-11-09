The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.43. Approximately 30,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,105,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.