VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.77

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $234.77 and last traded at $234.76, with a volume of 5047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $5,598,954. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

