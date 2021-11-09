VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.77

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $234.77 and last traded at $234.76, with a volume of 5047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $5,598,954. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

