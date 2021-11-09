C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.30. Approximately 98,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,760,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

