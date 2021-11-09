Redd Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,736.89 or 1.00079140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.50 or 0.00656078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.