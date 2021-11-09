Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $81.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,739,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.