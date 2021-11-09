Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

