Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $10.74

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,002. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

