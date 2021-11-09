Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $221.13 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

