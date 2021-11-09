Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

