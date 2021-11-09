Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Shares of TEL opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $160.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

