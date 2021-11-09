Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.