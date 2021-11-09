Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 3,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.