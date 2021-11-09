HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 55.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $341,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

