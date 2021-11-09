Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.45-€0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of €825-€835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.82 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.550 EPS.
Stevanato Group stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
