Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.45-€0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of €825-€835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.82 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.550 EPS.

Stevanato Group stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

