Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Carberry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,250 shares of company stock valued at $421,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.