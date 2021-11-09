Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

IVW traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,828. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

