Truist Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $120.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NYSE NEWR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

