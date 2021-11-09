Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00475113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.